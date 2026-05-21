Fabrizio Romano and Michael Carrick (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Brazilian midfielder Ederson Dos Santos at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has been outstanding for Atalanta, and he could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the Red Devils. They need someone who can add control and composure in the middle of the park.

The Brazilian is a hard-working midfielder who will help out defensively as well. He has consistently shown his quality in Italy, and he will now look to make his mark in English football. He has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be a player for Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United will make contact to sign the player in the coming days, and he could cost around €45 million. The player is interested in the move, and it remains to be seen. Whether all parties can come to an agreement.

“New contacts will take place in the next days for Ederson’s future with Manchester United interested,” revealed Romano on X. “He’s one of the names on the shortlist for midfield, not the only one + more options are being considered. “Ederson would be open to joining #MUFC as Atalanta ask around €45m.”

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need quality midfielders at their disposal. They will look to dominate the contest in the middle of the park, and a reliable central midfielder like Ederson would be a wise addition.

They should look to invest in a quality defensive midfielder as well, who will protect the back four and help them win the ball back in the middle of the park.

The €45 million asking price is certainly affordable for a club like Manchester United, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.