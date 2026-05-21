Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - MAY 09: Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, looks on during the Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester United at Stadium of Light on May 09, 2026 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United is very interested in signing Maximiliano Araujo from Sporting CP during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old left back has had an impressive campaign with the Portuguese outfit, and he will cost around €80 million. According to a report from Correio da Manha, Manchester United is ‘crazy’ about signing the defender and is leading the race for his signature.

The player has 12 goal contributions across all competitions, and he could prove an excellent acquisition for Manchester United. They need a replacement for Luke Shaw, and the 26-year-old Uruguayan international would be the ideal investment for them.

He is at the peak of his career, and he could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, but they need to improve their team. Adding a quality fullback should be a priority. Shaw is a quality player, but his availability is concerning. They need a reliable defender who can contribute at both ends of the pitch and play every week.

Araujo will also be attracted to the idea of joining Manchester United. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to compete for major trophies. The asking price could be an issue.

He has an €80 million release clause in his contract, and Manchester United might not want to pay that amount for a player. They need to improve the midfield immensely, and they will not want to overpay on the defender. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable deal.