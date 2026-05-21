Two Euro giants eyeing Chelsea star - transfer would cause short-term pain but might be worth it

Marc Cucurella applauds the Chelsea fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly both interested in a potential transfer move for Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Spain international has been a key player for the Blues and it’s perhaps not surprising that big clubs are keeping an eye on his situation after what has been a difficult and unhappy season at Stamford Bridge.

Cucurella is a long-term target for Atletico director Mateu Alemany, while Barcelona also retain an interest in him even if they might prioritise other positions for now, according to Sky Sports.

Chelsea have just lost the FA Cup final and are 8th in the Premier League table, so there could be some pressure to let big names leave this summer, but how big a blow would it be to lose Cucurella?

Marc Cucurella exit would be a blow, but could it help in the long run?

Even if Cucurella is a top player and one of the more experienced members of this CFC squad, there might be some logic in considering offers if clubs are willing to pay decent money for him.

While Chelsea fans will have found this season frustrating, it might be worth thinking about whether or not Cucurella is really the kind of character they want at their club to help them get out of this crisis.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

When things got difficult, the 27-year-old publicly hit out at the club’s transfer strategy and even flirted with a move away – not the behaviour of a leader willing to do his bit for the cause.

Speaking to Marca, when asked about a possible move to Barcelona, he responded: “It would be difficult to refuse. It’s not just about me; I’d have to think about my family. If it happens, it happens, and we’ll see what decision is made.

“You always think about going back. I’m very happy there, and so is my family. I’ll leave it for a few years from now.”

What Marc Cucurella said about Chelsea’s transfer strategy

In a separate interview with the Athletic, Cucurella also hit out at the direction the club had taken, saying: “I understand this is part of the club’s policy, and that they want to take this direction — signing young players and looking to the future. But, for all of us who are still here and want to win big things, moments like this make you feel discouraged.

“We have a good core of players. The foundations are there. But to fight for major trophies such as the Premier League or the Champions League, you need more.”

Even if these are all things that many Chelsea fans themselves would also have said, it’s surely better for the team’s players to keep this sort of stuff in-house?

It will be interesting to see what happens with Cucurella this summer, but it may well be that the Blues are better off getting rid of someone whose first instinct is to complain and fuel transfer speculation when things get tough.