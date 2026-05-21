Enzo Maresca during his time as Chelsea manager (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Enzo Maresca has reportedly been holding talks with Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella about possibly following him to Manchester City.

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The Spain international has been a key player for the Blues and is someone Maresca will know well, with Simon Phillips now reporting that they could be reunited.

The Italian tactician is the favourite to take over from Pep Guardiola at Man City this summer, as per BBC Sport and other recent reports.

Guardiola’s exit and Maresca’s arrival have not yet been confirmed, but it’s surely something to watch and it could have major implications for Cucurella’s future.

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Chelsea face fight to keep hold of Marc Cucurella

Cucurella is not someone Chelsea will want to lose, but he’s perhaps signalled that he’s not entirely happy with how things are going at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old is also on the radar of Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, according to Sky Sports, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops.

Chelsea would surely rather sell Cucurella abroad than to one of their main rivals, but it might also be more realistic for City to afford him, while the Maresca connection could also be key.

Xabi Alonso could be key to Marc Cucurella’s future

Even if Cucurella hasn’t sounded content with life at CFC in recent times, perhaps the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager can persuade him to give the project more time.

Phillips’ report suggests, however, that Cucurella’s departure is perhaps looking the more likely outcome at the moment.

This is certainly far from an ideal situation for Alonso to be inheriting upon his arrival in west London, though there should at least be funds given to bring in a replacement.

Phillips names Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as one left-back Chelsea could target if Cucurella ends up leaving.