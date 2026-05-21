"I couldn't watch..." - Mikel Arteta reveals the heart-warming way he found out Arsenal were champions

Mikel Arteta applauding the Arsenal fans after beating Burnley (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikkel Arteta has revealed the heart-warming moment that his son delivered the news to him that the Gunners had won the Premier League title.

Arteta’s side beat Burnley 1-0 on Monday night knowing that one more slip-up from nearest challengers Manchester City would guarantee them the title, with Pep Guardiola’s side away against Bournemouth the following evening.

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Despite a late equaliser from Man City striker Erling Haaland, the draw at Bournemouth meant Arsenal were confirmed as champions for the 2025/26 season, but Arteta couldn’t actually bring himself to watch the game.

Speaking in his press conference today, the Spanish tactician admitted it was one of the best feelings of his life to hear the news from his son.

Mikel Arteta on hearing Arsenal were champions

See below as journalist Charles Watts quoted Arteta as discussing how he spent Tuesday evening out in the garden having a barbecue before his son told him about the result…

Arteta on winning the title on Tuesday night: “It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I went home, I went outside, I started to do some bbq. I couldn’t watch it (the match). I could hear noises from inside, then my son opened the door, ran towards me. He was crying and he… pic.twitter.com/YmrA33kGU9 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) May 21, 2026

“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had. I went home, I went outside, I started to do some bbq,” Arteta said.

“I couldn’t watch it (the match). I could hear noises from inside, then my son opened the door, ran towards me. He was crying and he said ‘we are champions daddy.'”

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Arsenal’s season is not over yet

Remarkably, despite the immense scenes of celebration we’ve seen from Arsenal fans this week, the season isn’t over for them yet.

The north London giants have a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain to look forward to at the end of the month, for what could well be their first ever European Cup triumph.

It won’t be an easy game against the current Champions League holders, but Arsenal now have that much-needed experience of getting over the line and winning a major trophy.

AFC are also still unbeaten in the Champions League this season, having finished top of the league phase, so you certainly can’t rule them out even if Luis Enrique’s star-studded side may be the slight favourites.