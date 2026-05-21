Eddie Howe and Jarrod Bowen (Photo by Kate McShane, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been advised to seal a transfer move for West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen in a “logical” transfer move this summer.

The 29-year-old is likely to be one of the first players out of the London Stadium exit door this summer if West Ham end up being relegated on the final day of the season.

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It’s not looking good for the Hammers as they need both a win and for Tottenham to slip up this weekend to stand a chance of holding on to their place in the top flight.

Bowen has been a star performer for West Ham in recent years and he’s sure to go down as a club legend for that memorable winning goal in the Europa Conference League final three years ago.

Still, there will likely be clubs ready to pounce for Bowen now as he’s too good to be playing in the Championship.

Darren Bent talks up Jarrod Bowen to Newcastle transfer

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Premier League striker Darren Bent made it clear he saw Bowen moving to St James’ Park as a logical move.

Newcastle have not had the best season, so could definitely do with a Premier League-proven goal-scorer coming in this summer, with Bowen likely to be a good option who’ll realistically be available.

“For me, the logical move for Jarrod Bowen, if he was to leave West Ham and stay in the Premier League, would be Newcastle,” Bent said.

Jarrod Bowen also linked with other clubs

Unsurprisingly, we’ve also already had other transfer rumours involving Bowen in the last few days.

It may even be that the England international has arguably better options than Newcastle, with the Guardian claiming he’s on the radar of the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea.

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