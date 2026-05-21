Chelsea players in a huddle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to a report from Sports Boom, Barcelona and Real Madrid are interested in the 22-year-old central defender.

Chelsea are under financial pressure after a disappointing season. They have missed out on Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and it will be a major hit to their revenues. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell players in order to balance the books.

Barcelona and Real Madrid could use more quality in the defensive unit, and the 22-year-old would be a long-term acquisition. He has struggled with injuries at Chelsea, but he has shown his ability in the Premier League with Brighton. There is no doubt that he has the quality to play for big clubs. With the right guidance, he could develop into a future star.

Chelsea have looked quite poor at the back this season, and selling one of their best young defenders would be a mistake. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly looking to submit an offer of around €65 million for the player in the coming weeks. However, Chelsea will not sanction his departure for below £80 million.

The valuation gap is significant, and it seems unlikely that the Spanish clubs will be able to get the deal done. The 22-year-old has no reason to leave Chelsea either, and it is unlikely that he will force an exit. It seems that any club hoping to sign the Chelsea defender will have to wait for now.