Report: Man United and Bayern Munich circle to sign Newcastle United youngster

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Newcastle United could have a difficult fight on their hands this summer as interest grows in Lewis Hall.



The 21-year-old left-back has developed into one of the most exciting young defenders in the Premier League, and several major clubs are now watching his situation closely.

Newcastle still see Hall as a key part of their long-term plans. He is under contract until 2029, which gives the Magpies a strong negotiating position.

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However, according to TEAMtalk, the player would at least consider leaving St James’ Park if the right opportunity arrived.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich have all been linked with him, while Newcastle are determined to keep him.

Lewis Hall has impressed the top clubs

Hall’s rise has been impressive because he has gone from a talented Chelsea academy player to a serious Premier League full-back in a short space of time.

Newcastle originally brought him in from Chelsea on loan before making the move permanent, and he has continued to grow under Eddie Howe.

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His background as a midfielder has helped him become more than just a traditional left-back.

He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, stepping inside, progressing possession and helping attacks develop from deeper areas.

That is exactly why so many clubs like him. Man United have been looking for a long-term solution on the left side, especially with ongoing uncertainty around their defensive options.

Jason Wilcox is reportedly a big admirer, and INEOS are said to like Hall’s progression, attacking support and defensive discipline.

Man United face competition from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s interest may be the most dangerous for Newcastle. The German champions are already speaking to Newcastle about Anthony Gordon, and they have previously asked about Tino Livramento.

Now Hall is another name on their radar. Bayern want to strengthen at full-back, and Hall’s age, energy and ability to play multiple roles make him a very attractive option.

Reports have also said Newcastle are trying to protect their position by preparing improved terms for Hall.

Newcastle want to keep him, but the interest from Man United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich is real enough to create pressure.

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