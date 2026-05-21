Sunderland want to make signings in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sunderland are interested in signing Geoffrey Kondogbia during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Media Foot, they are keeping tabs on the Marseille midfielder, who has struggled for regular opportunities this season. He has played just 593 minutes of first-team football in the league.

He will be hoping to play more often, and Sunderland could provide him with that opportunity. The 33-year-old has the experience and the quality to help Sunderland, and he could prove to be a very useful option for them. The French outfit paid €8 million to sign the player in 2023, and he could be available for a knockdown price this summer.

Sunderland had an impressive season, and they will look to build on that. They will look to establish themselves as Premier League regulars, and they could use more quality and experience in the team. Even though Kondogbia would be a short-term acquisition, he could be a handy option for them.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League at this stage of his career could be exciting for the player as well. The 33-year-old will look to adapt to English football quickly and make an immediate impact.

Sunderland pulled off a similar move when they signed Granit Xhaka. They will hope that. Kondogbia can make a similar impact to that of the Swiss international.

It will be interesting to see if Sunderland follows up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Convincing the midfielder to join the club will not be difficult. He will want to play more often next season, and the English club could provide him with the platform he needs.