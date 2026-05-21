West Ham players react after losing to Newcastle (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

West Ham United face a fight for survival on the final day of the Premier League season, with Taty Castellanos seemingly all but certain to leave if the club do end up getting relegated.

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The Hammers still mathematically have a slim chance of staying up, but they’re relying on winning at home to a very decent Leeds United side, whilst also requiring a slip-up from Tottenham, who play Everton.

Castellanos only joined West Ham from Lazio in January, and he’s made a decent impact with five Premier League goals in 17 appearances so far.

However, reports in Italy suggest his stay will be a short one, with the 27-year-old having no intention of staying with the club if they’re in the Championship next season.

Taty Castellanos surely heading for West Ham exit

“#WestHam is now practically one step away from relegation to #Championship, with mathematical certainty potentially arriving as early as Tuesday, in the event of a draw by #Tottenham,” Italian journalist Marco Mampreso posted earlier this week to his X account.

“Many big names ready to bid farewell (at bargain prices) to the #Hammers: #Castellanos, who arrived in the January transfer window, is set to part ways with #London after just 6 months. #Flamengo, already interested in the player during the previous winter session, could make a move in the summer and bring to #Brazil a certainly intriguing forward like the Argentine. No negotiations underway yet, but the striker’s intention is clear: he will not play in #SerieB.”

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This doesn’t sound good for West Ham, who will surely also lose other big players in the coming weeks and months as they look to be heading for a drop down to English football’s second tier.