Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur is looking to sign the Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Correio da Manha, the North London club is dreaming of signing the Greek international striker. Pavlidis has scored 30 goals in all competitions this season, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for the North London outfit.

It is no secret that they need more quality in the attacking unit, and Pavlidis could be a very handy option for them. The report further claims that the player is highly appreciated by the newly appointed Tottenham manager, Roberto De Zerbi.

Dominic Solanke has found the back of the net just three times in the Premier League this season. Tottenham cannot hope to win major trophies with the 28-year-old leading the line. They need a more reliable goal scorer, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the Greek International.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the Benfica striker as well. He is at the peak of his career, and he will look to test himself against world-class players in the Premier League. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Pavlidis has picked up six assists along with 30 goals this season.

The player has been linked with a Premier League move in the past, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal done. They will need to secure safety in the top flight before making a move for quality players like Pavlidis. They are currently fighting for survival, and it remains to be seen whether they can stay up.