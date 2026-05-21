Report: Wilcox targets £55 million solution for left-back dilemma at Man United

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly taking a serious look at Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall, and it is easy to see why the club’s recruitment team like him.



According to Flashscore, INEOS have been impressed by three specific parts of Hall’s game: his ball progression, his ability to support attacks, and his defensive discipline.

Those are exactly the qualities United need if they want to build a more balanced team under Michael Carrick.

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Hall is understood to be open to a summer move, while Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox is said to be a major admirer.

Stretty News, citing talkSPORT, reported that Wilcox is helping drive United’s interest, although any move may have to wait until after England’s World Cup campaign if Hall is selected by Thomas Tuchel.

Lewis Hall has impressed top clubs in England

Hall is the type of modern full-back that big clubs are always looking for.

He is not just a defender who stays back and keeps things simple. He can carry the ball forward, combine in midfield areas, overlap when needed and help his team move up the pitch.

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That progression side of his game is probably one of the biggest reasons United are interested.

Man United’s left side has needed proper attention for a while. Luke Shaw has quality, but injuries have often been an issue across recent seasons.

Tyrell Malacia is leaving as a free agent, and Patrick Dorgu has often been viewed as more useful higher up the pitch than as a traditional left-back.

That means United need someone who can bring reliability and tactical flexibility.

Man United need Hall’s versatility in the squad

Hall could offer that. He is still only 21, but he already has plenty of Premier League experience and has developed well at Newcastle.

He can play as a left-back, wing-back, and even step into midfield zones because of his Chelsea academy background.

That kind of versatility would appeal to Carrick, especially if Man United want to become more flexible tactically.

Newcastle, though, are not expected to make things easy. Hall’s contract runs until 2030, and recent reports suggest the Magpies have no real desire to sell unless a major offer arrives.

TEAMtalk has reported that Newcastle value him at around £55 million and do not want to lose him, even with United showing interest.

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