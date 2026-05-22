Mikel Arteta huddles with Arsenal players (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal right-back Jurrien Timber has suggested that there is some hope of him being fit and available for the upcoming Champions League final.

The Gunners are set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest in just over a week’s time, with Mikel Arteta hoping to add another trophy after winning this season’s Premier League title.

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Timber could be key, however, with the Netherlands international proving to be one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers until an injury saw him miss much of the title run-in.

Ben White filled in for Timber for a while but is now also injured, so Arteta will be desperate to have Timber back to take on PSG.

Jurrien Timber answers questions on his fitness

See below as Timber spoke to the press about his fitness, with the 24-year-old seeming fairly optimistic that he could be back in time for the final…

? Jurrien Timber says there is "a chance" he could make it back for the Champions League final! ? pic.twitter.com/K4V4dSFSuT — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 22, 2026

It seems a bit early to know for sure if he’ll be able to start that game, which could give Arteta a major selection headache when it comes to naming his starting XI for the final.

Cristhian Mosquera is mostly a centre-back but can also fill in on the right, so he might be the best option, though he’s a bit young and inexperienced for a game of such magnitude.

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In truth, there aren’t too many other options for AFC, with Arteta perhaps unlikely to risk trying players like Riccardo Calafiori or Christian Norgaard in a new position for the first time in such a big game.

PSG have a lot of attacking threat on that left-hand side, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia likely to be one of the main names to watch in that final, so it’s crucial for Arsenal that they have a right-back who can handle the tricky Georgian winger.