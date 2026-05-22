Unai Emery looks on. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Aston Villa is interested in signing the Celta Vigo midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

The 23-year-old Guinean has done quite well for the Spanish club, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for Aston Villa. According to reports from Spain, Brighton are also keen on the player.

The report claims that Aston Villa have already submitted a significant offer for the player, and it remains to be seen whether Celta Vigo is ready to sell him.

Aston Villa are prepared to spend €20 million on the player, whereas Brighton would be prepared to go up to €25 million.

Moriba could be tempted by the possibility of moving to the Premier League, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

Aston Villa have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they have a quality set of players at their disposal. They could be a tempting destination for the player.

On the other hand, Brighton has an ambitious project as well. It remains to be seen where the 23-year-old ends up.

He will want to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. The opportunity to compete in the Champions League will be exciting for him, and Aston Villa could have an edge in the transfer race.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will look to recoup as much as possible for an important player like him. It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can agree on a deal with them.

The 23-year-old central midfielder has one goal and four assists to his name this season. Apart from his ability to create opportunities, he is a hard-working player who will help out defensively. He could be a complete central midfielder for Aston Villa or Brighton.