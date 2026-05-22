Jonathan David celebrates with his Lille teammates (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Jonathan David has been linked with a move away from Juventus, and Premier League clubs have been offered the chance to sign the Canadian International.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the likes of Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Crystal Palace have all been made aware of the player’s availability this summer. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to make a move for him.

The 26-year-old was outstanding for Lille during his time in France, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in the Premier League as well. The move to Italy has not worked out for him, and he needs a fresh start. Moving to England could be ideal for the player as well.

Newcastle need to add more quality to the attacking unit. Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade have not lived up to expectations. They need to invest in another striker. The Canadian International could be a very useful option for them if he manages to discover his form.

On the other hand, Aston Villa need someone who can support Ollie Watkins in the attack. They have been overly dependent on the England international this season. They have secured Champions League qualification for the next season, and they need more quality going forward.

Leeds United and Crystal Palace will be looking to push for a place in the top half next season, and they need more cutting-edge in the final third. David could prove to be a very handy option, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

David has 8 goals and 5 assists to his name this season.