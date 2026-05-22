Milton Céliz of Barcelona SC battles for possession against Milton Delgado of Boca Juniors during a Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores 2026 group D match between Barcelona SC and Boca Juniors at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on May 5, 2026 in Guayaquil, Ecuador. (Photo by Franklin Jacome/Getty Images)

Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado has been linked with a move away from the South American club, and Everton is keen on him.

According to SportsBoom, they will also face competition from Crystal Palace. Meanwhile, Italian champions Inter Milan are monitoring his situation. It will be interesting to see if Everton can get the deal done.

The player could be sold for around €17.2 million. It would be a bargain acquisition for Everton if they could get the deal done.

Everton needs more quality in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old defender with filler will add physicality and protection to the team. He has the technical attributes to compete at a high level, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him.

Everton has a talented team, and they will look to push for European qualification next season. They need to keep improving the team.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace are looking to add more quality in the midfield as well. The 20-year-old could prove an excellent long-term investment and form a solid partnership with Adam Wharton. The England international has been outstanding in the middle of the park, but he needs more support.

The 20-year-old South American would be a future asset for the club if they can get the deal done.

The Eagles have recently won the FA Cup and the Community Shield, and they are in the final of the UEFA Europa Conference League. If they win the tournament, they will secure Europa League qualification for next season, making them an attractive destination for players.

It will be interesting to see where Delgado ends up.