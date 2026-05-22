Christian Falk clarifies Harry Kane contract situation amid PSG transfer interest

Vincent Kompany and Harry Kane (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

CF Bayern Insider journalist Christian Falk has provided an update on Harry Kane’s contract situation amid some PSG interest in the Bayern Munich striker.

The England international is one of the best players in the world, and has enjoyed another superb season for Bayern, scoring a stunning 58 goals in 50 games in all competitions.

Bayern surely won’t want to let Kane go, and Falk says talks have not yet started over a new contract, which could be of interest to PSG.

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Falk recently reported in another of his columns that PSG were in the market for a striker like Kane, so that could be something to watch out for in the weeks and months ahead.

Still, it doesn’t sound like a desperate situation at the moment, with all sides relaxed about the former Tottenham man’s future.

Latest on Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich future

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern Munich and Harry Kane disagree over the contract length on the table,” Falk wrote.

“The rumours were that Kane is demanding a contract until 2030, while Bayern Munich are just offering a one-year deal. But no, at the moment, the negotiations have not really started.

“Of course, when they’re at the table, this will be the big question. Will it be one year more or two years more? I think it could be a one-year contract with the option of an additional year.

“But Harry Kane wants to concentrate on his next title, which is the DFB Pokal in Berlin. It won’t be a big topic before then.

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“On the England international’s end, he’s very relaxed. He’s said he can sign a contract before the World Cup and also after the World Cup.

“So, nobody is in a rush. Herbert Hainer also made it clear that Kane will get a new contract from Bayern Munich. Everything is relaxed.”

Harry Kane could be huge for England’s World Cup ambitions

As Falk mentions, Kane has the World Cup to look forward to this summer, and all eyes will be on whether he can replicate his Bayern form for his country.

The 32-year-old is already the Three Lions’ all-time leading scorer, and he’ll be hungry to add to his tally for what could quite likely be his last chance of playing at a World Cup.

Of course, it might be that Kane will be like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and able to carry on playing for his national team until his late 30s and even early 40s, but there aren’t many that can continue to perform at such a high level for that long.

With Kane leading the line, and with top attacking midfielders like Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka around him, this could be one of England’s best chances to finally end their long wait for a second World Cup final victory.