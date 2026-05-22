Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw of Manchester United (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has posted on X to express his disappointment and surprise at not making England’s 2026 World Cup squad.

The 33-year-old has been a key player for his country down the years, winning a total of 66 caps between 2017 and 2026, and representing the team at two other World Cups, as well as two European Championships.

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Still, it now looks like Maguire will not be involved this summer as BBC Sport have received some leaked information on Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of today’s official announcement.

Maguire is not the only big name who’ll be missing out, with the likes of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer also not making it in, but the Man United star has released a statement making it clear how unhappy he is with the decision.

Harry Maguire’s statement on England World Cup snub

Posting to his official account on X, Maguire said: “I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision.

I was confident I could of played a major part this summer for my country after the season I’ve had. I’ve been left shocked and gutted by the decision. I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the… pic.twitter.com/9X7asAkCFF — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 21, 2026

“I’ve loved nothing more than putting that shirt on and representing my country over the years. I wish the players, all the best this summer.”

Maguire has had his ups and downs over the years, but this somewhat surprising World Cup snub comes after the player’s return to form for the Red Devils this season.

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The former Leicester City man recently signed a new contract with Man Utd, as confirmed on their official site, having well and truly earned another chance to show how important he can be at Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see how this summer’s tournament goes for England and if Tuchel ends up living to regret this decision.

England’s World Cup squad – who’s in and who’s out?

While we’re still awaiting the final confirmed squad, BBC Sport have clearly received some information ahead of the announcement.

There are some big calls by Tuchel, and a lot of fans are likely to be left slightly baffled and frustrated by a few of these decisions.

Who’s in?

While there’s no room for Maguire, it’s thought that John Stones is likely to be in despite injuries and reduced playing time for Manchester City recently. Jordan Henderson is also expected to keep his place, while Noni Madueke should also be in despite a pretty underwhelming season for Arsenal. Others like Kobbie Mainoo, Dan Burn, Eberechi Eze, and Nico O’Reilly are also likely to be in, while we can of course expect England regulars such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice to be there.

Who’s out?

As mentioned, there’s no room for Maguire, Foden, or Palmer. Another Man United player expected to miss out is Luke Shaw, while other high-profile defenders unlikely to make it are Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill. Other slightly surprising omissions include in-form midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton.

England’s expected World Cup squad in full

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

England have been drawn in Group L alongside Ghana, Panama, and Croatia.