Liam Delap in Chelsea's pre-match warm-up (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Liam Delap is reportedly likely to leave the club this summer, with industry insider Mick Brown saying he can’t see him surviving under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues only signed Delap from Ipswich Town last summer, but he’s had a hugely disappointing debut campaign at Stamford Bridge.

With just one goal in 27 Premier League games, it’s little surprise that the 23-year-old will likely now be viewed as someone Chelsea are happy to offload.

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Speaking to Football Insider, former Premier League scout Mick Brown provided his insight into the situation, saying he could see Delap leaving Chelsea for Everton.

Liam Delap set for Chelsea exit under Xabi Alonso

Delap doesn’t look like the right fit for incoming manager Alonso, with Brown admitting he can see that meaning the end of the England Under-21 international’s Stamford Bridge career already.

“Delap’s style suits Everton much more than it does Chelsea,” Brown said.

“I expect when Alonso comes in he will make that same evaluation because he’s not the type of striker who is going to involved with the ball at his feet.

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“If that’s how the new manager wants to play, then I can see him moving on.

“It’s good to have different options in the squad, but Chelsea will want to sign a new striker, and selling Delap would raise money and clear some space.

“If a good offer comes in from Everton or anybody else, I expect Chelsea will be prepared to let him go and then they will shift their focus elsewhere.”

Our information on Liam Delap

We’ve previously reported on Delap’s Chelsea future, with our information being that he has interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United, Everton, Brighton, and Sunderland.

The Red Devils notably tried hard to sign Delap while he was at Ipswich Town, but Chelsea beat them to the deal at that time.

It perhaps seems surprising that United would still be interested after his struggles in his time in west London, but he remains a highly-regarded young talent in the industry.

For now, however, perhaps a move to a club like Everton seems the more likely scenario for this summer.