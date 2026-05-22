(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool has agreed on a deal to sign Samuel Martinez from Atlético Nacional.

According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already agreed on a deal with the South American outfit for the attacking midfielder. The 17-year-old will join Liverpool when he turns 18. He has done quite well in the under-17 level with Colombia, and Liverpool have been tracking his progress.

Chelsea have been linked with Martinez in recent months.

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Liverpool agree deal for Samuel Martinez

Romano wrote on X: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Samuel Martínez from Atletico Nacional, here we go! “Deal in place for 17 year old Colombian talent to join in 2027, as soon as he turns 18. #LFC anticipate Borussia Dortmund, as @PSierraR revealed. “Agreement closed.”

Liverpool is reportedly paying around $1 million to secure his signature, and the player will sign a five-year contract with them. He is a young player with great potential and could prove to be a solid long-term investment for the club.

Liverpool has done well to bring in talented young players in recent years, and they have an excellent record of grooming promising youngsters. They could also play a key role in Martinez’s development.

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Martinez could be a future star

The opportunity to join a big club like Liverpool will be exciting for the youngster. He will look to force his way into their first plans in the coming seasons. Exposure to English football could help him develop further and fulfil his potential.

The investment is nominal, and Martinez could prove to be a huge bargain for the future if he adapts quickly to English football and fulfils his potential at Liverpool.

Meanwhile, it has been a disappointing season for Liverpool, and they need to bring in quality players during the summer window. Investing in the future is exciting, but they need players who can make an immediate impact. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their squad this summer.