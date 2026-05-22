Liverpool manager Arne Slot shouts instructions (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool director Richard Hughes has reportedly made contact over a potential move for Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola to replace Arne Slot.

The Reds have endured a difficult second season under Slot, despite the Dutch tactician doing a tremendous job to win the Premier League title last term.

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It now seems Slot could be in danger, with Foot Mercato reporting that Hughes has begun the process of bringing in Iraola to replace him at Anfield.

The claim is that Hughes has ‘discreetly activated a lead’, perhaps using his contacts at his former club Bournemouth to register an interest in Iraola.

It has already been confirmed that the Spanish tactician will be leaving at the end of his contract, and it’s slightly surprising that he hasn’t been snapped up yet.

Andoni Iraola looks ideal to be next Liverpool manager

Iraola has done a superb job with the Cherries, guiding them into Europe for the first time, while there’s even still the chance that they could be playing Champions League football next season if results go their way on the final day of the Premier League this weekend.

Still, despite Chelsea and Manchester United recently being in need of new managers, they have officially announced the decision to hire Xabi Alonso and Michael Carrick, respectively.

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Iraola could surely have been a fine appointment for those clubs, and he also looks like an ideal option to give LFC an upgrade on Slot.

Football is unpredictable, of course, but it’s hard to foresee a future without Iraola enjoying great success at a bigger club.

Even if it’s not Iraola, Liverpool surely need to think hard about making a change this summer after such a dramatic drop-off in form in Slot’s second season.