Ibrahima Konate celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Sporting CP attacker Francisco Trincao during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Portuguese publication Record, the 26-year-old is a target for the Premier League club, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

He has a contract with Sporting CP until 2030, with a €60 million release clause. It is highly unlikely that Liverpool will pay that kind of money for the player. They need more quality and technical ability in the final third, but they will look to sign the player for a reasonable fee.

The 26-year-old has done quite well since joining the Portuguese club, with 13 goals and 18 assists in 53 matches. He can operate as an attacking midfielder as well as on the right flank.

With Mohamed Salah leaving the club, Liverpool needs more creativity, and the 26-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for him as well. He’s at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to join one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a reasonable deal.

Meanwhile, Trincao previously played in the Premier League with Wolves but failed to make his Mark in English football. He will look to make amends this time around and prove himself in England if the move to Liverpool goes through.