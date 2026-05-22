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Manchester United are interested in signing the Atalanta midfielder Ederson Dos Santos during the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for the Italian club. Manchester United need more creativity, control and defensive cover in the middle of the park. The Brazilian is a complete central midfielder who could be an asset for them. He could form a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo.

According to journalist Michele Criscitiello, Manchester United has an agreement with the Italian club on all fronts, and the deal is almost closed. They will pay €48 million plus €5 million in bonuses for the Brazilian.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be exciting for the South American, and he will look to make his mark in England. Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will look to win major trophies with them.

Manchester United have done well this season and secured Champions League qualification. They will look to push for major trophies next year, and they need quality players at their disposal. Ederson could make a huge difference for them in the middle of the park. If they can support him with a quality defensive midfielder, there is no reason why Manchester United cannot excel in the middle of the park next year.

The midfielder has scored 16 goals during his time at the Italian club, and he will look to help out at both ends of the park at Manchester United.

The investment could look steep right now, but the 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers, and he could justify the investment in the coming seasons.