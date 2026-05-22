Michael Carrick looks on (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Alex Scott has been linked with a move away from Bournemouth at the end of the season, and multiple clubs are interested in him.

The 22-year-old central midfielder has done quite well in the Premier League, and Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation.

He could prove an excellent acquisition for all three clubs, and it will be interesting to see whether Bournemouth are willing to sanction his departure.

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Man United need Alex Scott

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are most determined to sign the player. They need control, composure and creativity in the middle of the park, and Scott would be the ideal acquisition. He is excellent at controlling the tempo of the game, and his ability to beat players and carry the ball forward would add a new dimension to the Manchester United midfield.

He is a complete midfielder, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Manchester United would do well to secure his signature.

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Chelsea and Arsenal also keen on Scott

Meanwhile, Chelsea has been conducting background checks on the 22-year-old, and they believe he would be a quality acquisition. Enzo Fernandez has been linked with the move away from the club, and the Blues will need to replace him properly.

The 22-year-old has the technical attributes to play for a big club, and he could be a star for Chelsea with the right guidance.

Finally, Arsenal are monitoring his situation, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions are prepared to get the deal done. They could use an upgrade on Christian Norgaard, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal partner for Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.