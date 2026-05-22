(Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Goncalo Ramos is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season, and multiple Premier League clubs are interested in him.

According to a report from Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United have been following the player for years, and they could look to make a move for him. They need more depth in the attacking unit; the 24-year-old could be the ideal partner for Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian International is still a young player with great potential, and he needs more support in the attack. Signing the Portuguese International could be ideal. Ramos could help share the goal-scoring burden with the 22-year-old.

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Chelsea interested in Goncalo Ramos

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on his situation. It is hardly surprising that they are looking at strikers. Liam Delap has scored just once this season, and they need to replace him. Ramos will be hungry for regular opportunities, and the opportunity to play for the London club will be exciting for him. He will be determined to prove himself in England.

Finally, Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in a mobile striker, and they believe the Portuguese international could be useful for them. Viktor Gyokeres has done reasonably well this season, but he needs more competition for places. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done for the PSG star.

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Where will Ramos end up?

The 24-year-old has played just over 1300 minutes in the league this season, and he needs to play more often at this stage of his career. Sitting on the bench at the French club will be detrimental to his development. He has 12 goals across all competitions, and he could prove to be a superb acquisition in the right team.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.