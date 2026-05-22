Casemiro is leaving Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old Italian international has been outstanding for Newcastle since joining the club, and he’s currently one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Manchester United need more quality in that area of the pitch, and the Italian International would be outstanding for them. He could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who has decided to leave the club. Manchester United will need to properly replace the Brazilian.

They have been quite poor defensively, and they need someone who can win the ball back for the side and protect the back four from the middle of the park.

Tonali is at the peak of his career, and he will look to compete at a high-level as well. Manchester United will be able to provide him with Champions League football next season, and they could be challenging for trophies as well. He will be drawn to the idea of playing for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

However, Newcastle will not want to lose an important player like him. Manchester United might have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United are confident of getting the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in the gaps during the summer transfer window and push for major trophies next season.

They have a talented squad and will look to close the gap on Arsenal and Manchester City. Bringing in quality signings in the summer could help them do well next season.