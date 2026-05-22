Marcus Rashford lining up for England (Photo by Justin Setterfield, Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford appeared to aim a dig at the club after being called up for England’s World Cup squad.

Rashford is part of Thomas Tuchel’s side for the upcoming tournament after an impressive spell on loan at Barcelona this season, despite struggling for some time towards the end of his spell with Man Utd.

Although technically still a United player, Rashford hasn’t featured for the club since the first half of last season, as he spent the second part of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa before then leaving for another loan to Barca in the summer.

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Marcus Rashford’s Instagram dig at Manchester United

It seems Rashford really didn’t leave Old Trafford on great terms, as he has now posted on Instagram thanking his managers at Villa, Barcelona, and England, and making no mention of United at all…

Rashford has done well to turn his career around after struggling at United, so it seems he really made the right choice to leave for a new challenge.

UPDATE: Rashford has now posted again to clarify that this post wasn’t intended as a dig at United, and that he remains a fan of the club:

To make my IG story clear. It's not a dig of any sort! I'm a MU supporter, and that remains. I was showing gratitude to the clubs and coaches that I have worked with over the past 18 months, they have played a big role in this ??????? call up. — MR14 (@MarcusRashford) May 22, 2026

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Can Marcus Rashford shine at the 2026 World Cup?

Rashford can play out wide or up front so looks like he has the potential to be a key player for England this summer.

The 28-year-old has just won La Liga with Barcelona, contributing a total of 14 goals and 10 assists in all competitions.

It remains to be seen if he’ll stay at the Nou Camp permanently, but he looks back to his best and fully deserving of a place in the England squad.

While it’s perhaps not guaranteed, it seems likely that Rashford will be in Tuchel’s starting line up for most games, playing on the left of a front three alongside Harry Kane as the central striker, and Bukayo Saka on the right.