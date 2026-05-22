Michael Carrick, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on March 04, 2026 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

The Portuguese international has been outstanding since the £42 million move from Southampton, and he is a target for Arsenal and Chelsea as well. However, a report from TEAMtalk claims that Manchester United are now leading the race for his signature.

It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

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Man United likely to sign Mateus Fernandes

Meanwhile, Jacob Steinberg from The Guardian said on the United! United! United! podcast: “There’s quite a few clubs in for him. The information I had this week was if he were to stay at any club in England, then the place he’d be most likely to go is United.”

The 21-year-old will add control, composure and creativity to the team. He has five goals and five assists to his name for West Ham United in a disappointing season. His numbers could improve if he plays on a better team alongside quality players.

The Portuguese international would be the ideal long-term acquisition for Manchester United if they can get the deal done.

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Fernandes would be an asset for Man United

Manchester United need more depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old would be a long-term acquisition for them. He has the technical attributes to play for a big club, and he could be a star for the Red Devils with the right guidance.

Meanwhile, Arsenal and Chelsea could use more control in the middle of the park as well. Fernandes would be a major upgrade on Christian Norgaard at Arsenal. At Chelsea, he could support Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up.