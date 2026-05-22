"Winning culture" and "strong bond" with players - why Carrick has landed the Man United job permanently

Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United have officially confirmed that Michael Carrick will be staying on as the club’s manager permanently after his successful interim spell.

The Red Devils have made the announcement today in what has been a huge few hours of football news as Thomas Tuchel announced his England World Cup squad and Pep Guardiola’s departure from Manchester City was also confirmed.

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Carrick has been confirmed as the new full time Man Utd manager on the club’s official site, with director Jason Wilcox explaining some of the key reasons they decided to give him the job.

Jason Wilcox on Michael Carrick’s strong start at Manchester United

Speaking to the club’s official site, Wilcox praised the work done by Carrick since replacing Ruben Amorim a few months ago, whilst also stressing how important it is that he has a good relationship with the players.

“Michael has thoroughly earned the opportunity to continue leading our men’s team. In the time he has been doing the role, we have seen positive results on the pitch, but more than that, an approach which aligns with the club’s values, traditions and history,” Wilcox said.

“Michael’s achievements in leading the club back to the Champions League should not be understated. He has forged a strong bond with the players and can be proud of the winning culture at Carrington and in the dressing room, which we are continuing to build.”

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MUFC fans will be delighted to see a legendary former player back at Old Trafford doing so well, and it seems like the 44-year-old’s strong understanding of the culture of the club has helped him a lot.

Michael Carrick on being named Manchester United manager

Carrick himself also released a statement expressing his joy at landing the job permanently, in what is undoubtedly a huge moment in his career after his only previous experience came as manager of Championship side Middlesbrough.

“From the moment that I arrived here 20 years ago, I felt the magic of Manchester United,” Carrick said.

“Carrying the responsibility of leading our special football club fills me with immense pride.

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“Throughout the past five months, this group of players have shown they can reach the standards of resilience, togetherness and determination that we demand here.

“Now it’s time to move forward together again, with ambition and a clear sense of purpose. Manchester United and our incredible supporters deserve to be challenging for the biggest honours again.”