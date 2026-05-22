Michael Olise celebrating Bayern Munich's Bundesliga win (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Liverpool may reportedly have made a bid for the transfer of Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, but Christian Falk says he’s unconvinced.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CF Bayern Insider, Falk played down the prospect of Bayern letting Olise go, even for as much as £147m.

The France international has been in world class form this season, contributing 22 goals and 25 assists to help Bayern win the Bundesliga title again.

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Needless to say, Olise looks like the perfect profile of player to replace Mohamed Salah at Liverpool, but it’s also very hard to see it happening.

Michael Olise to Liverpool transfer rumours not true

Discussing the recent transfer rumours, Falk suggested he didn’t think it was true that LFC had made a bid for Olise, and even if they did, Bayern would just tell them to keep their money.

“To be honest, Bayern don’t care about any potential outside interest in Michael Olise. He’s not for sale,” Falk wrote.

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“Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool could come to the table with a €170m [£147m] bid – but I don’t think it’s true! Even if it was on the money, Bayern Munich would say, ‘Keep your money, and we’ll keep Olise’.”

It sounds like there’s not much to this story, so Liverpool fans would probably do well not to get their hopes up over what would admittedly be a superb signing.

Olise previously shone in the Premier League with Crystal Palace as well, and it’s hard to think of someone better suited to being the long-term successor to Salah.

As we previously posted here, Olise to Liverpool is a superb fit, but unfortunately that doesn’t make it anymore realistic.