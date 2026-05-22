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Newcastle United are interested in signing the Gremio defender Viery during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. Multiple clubs are interested in signing him, but Newcastle have already initiated the move to secure the deal.

According to Sports Boom, Newcastle have recently sent a club representative to watch the player in action in person. They have a serious intent to sign the player, and he could cost around €20 million.

Newcastle need to improve defensively, and the 21-year-old central defender would be a quality long-term acquisition for them. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are in the twilight stages of their careers. Newcastle need to bring younger alternatives, and the Brazilian would be an excellent acquisition for them.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the players as well. The defender has a contract with Gremio until December 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. He also has a €50 million release clause in his contract. The Brazilian club is clearly in a position of strength when it comes to negotiations, and Newcastle will have to agree to their demands in order to get the deal done.

The €20 million investment might seem expensive right now, but the player has the quality to justify the outlay in future.

He could develop into a key player for Newcastle with the right guidance. Regular football in England could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

With multiple clubs keen on the player, the Brazilian outfit will certainly hope for a summer auction so they can recoup as much as possible from his departure.