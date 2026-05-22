Trent Alexander-Arnold expected to left out of World Cup squad as Liverpool exit continues to backfire

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Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Real Madrid
Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Real Madrid (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly expected to miss out on a place in England’s squad for the World Cup 2026 this summer.

The 27-year-old left Liverpool for Real Madrid last summer after running down his contract, and it increasingly looks like he made a mistake to seek a move away from Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold was a beloved star player at Liverpool after rising up through the club’s academy, but things haven’t quite gone to plan for him with an underwhelming trophyless campaign at the Bernabeu this term.

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And now, it seems Trent is set to be dealt the further blow of missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for this summer’s World Cup, according to Paul Joyce…

Trent Alexander Arnold expected to be left out of England squad,” Joyce posted on X this morning.

This would have been unthinkable a few years ago, with Alexander-Arnold arguably one of the most naturally gifted players in the country, but this is now what we’re expected to hear when the squad is officially announced later on this morning.

Other England World Cup squad news

According to BBC Sport, a few other big names also look set to be snubbed by Tuchel this morning.

Cole Palmer and Phil Foden are reported to be out of the squad, as well as experienced defender Harry Maguire.

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In-form Premier League midfield duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton are also said to have missed out on selection.

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The BBC posted the below as the squad they’re expecting to see announced today:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), James Trafford (Manchester City)

Defenders: Reece James (Chelsea), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), John Stones (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), Dan Burn (Newcastle), Djed Spence (Tottenham)

Midfielders: Declan Rice (Arsenal), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal)

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