Yan Diomande in action for RB Leipzig (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be in luck as Bayern Munich are currently working on Anthony Gordon despite also making Yan Diomande a dream target.

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That’s according to Christian Falk in his CF Bayern Insider column, with the German journalist providing some insight into the Bundesliga giants’ interest in RB Leipzig’s Diomande.

The exciting young Ivory Coast international has been a joy to watch this season, contributing a total of 13 goals and eight assists for Leipzig.

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It’s easy to imagine Diomande, who’s still only 19 years of age, having a great career ahead of him, so it’s no wonder there’s been so much speculation about Europe’s biggest clubs snapping him up.

Liverpool have been linked with Diomande by the Telegraph, and Falk’s latest update could be positive for the Reds.

Bayern love Diomande but focusing on Gordon transfer

According to Falk, Bayern’s current focus is on doing a deal for Newcastle star Gordon, despite Diomande also being described as a ‘dream’ target for the club.

Still, it may be that Bayern would be willing to wait until 2027 to sign the 19-year-old, which could perhaps be the most tempting option for Leipzig.

“It is TRUE: Bayern Munich will try and bring Yan Diomande to Bavaria in 2027 – if they have the chance!” Falk wrote.

“These aren’t concrete plans at the moment, given that they’re pushing for Anthony Gordon at the moment. But if he’s still on the market in 2027 in the Bundesliga (if this happens, he’ll sign a new contract with RB Leipzig with a release clause included, which Bayern can trigger), it raises an opportunity.

“I also talked with other clubs in the Premier League and everyone thinks that Diomande is the next big thing. Whether it happens this summer – that remains the big question! The boss at Leipzig, Oliver Mintzlaff, has already insisted he won’t sell Diomande this summer. If he were to instead sign a new contract, then this could be a big chance for Bayern to go again for him.

“One thing his clear: he’s the absolute dream signing for Bayern Munich, as they expect he’s going to become really, really good. If he’s on the German market, it’s always easier for Bayern to sign him. That would become a different case if he were to sign for a Premier League club.”



Should Yan Diomande choose Liverpool or Bayern?

Liverpool and Bayern are both huge clubs, and it’s not an easy choice for Diomande as it looks like those two could be his main options.

The Merseyside giants urgently need to bring in someone to replace Mohamed Salah, who is leaving at the end of this season, and Diomande looks like one of the best options out there.

Still, given that Diomande has done so well in Germany, he might be tempted to continue there, as he could form an exciting combination with stars like Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

He might need to think about his playing time, though, as LFC might be better able to guarantee him regular minutes, whereas the potential signing of Gordon would mean there’s so much quality competition in Vincent Kompany’s squad.