Euro giants ready to offer job to Andoni Iraola but are Liverpool finally making their move?

Andoni Iraola is being linked with another job (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola could reportedly be offered the Bayer Leverkusen job as they’re expected to change manager this summer.

The Spanish tactician is sure to be a man in demand as he prepares to leave Bournemouth at the end of this season, but it still seems unclear where he could be next season.

According to the Telegraph, Iraola is an ambitious target for Crystal Palace, but it looks like Leverkusen could also offer him an alternative that might be more tempting.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Interestingly, there’s also been a report in the last 24 hours from Foot Mercato claiming that Liverpool may be making their move for Iraola as well.

Andoni Iraola’s future – what our sources are telling us

Our team at CaughtOffside has dedicated a lot of time to trying to find out what’s going on with Iraola and the managerial merry-go-round this summer, and we cannot currently confirm that Iraola is a Liverpool target based on the information we have as of Saturday morning.

It is our view that Iraola would be an ideal Arne Slot replacement for Liverpool, but the widely held view in the industry is that the Reds are expected to give the Dutch tactician more time.

Things can change quickly, of course, but we are yet to hear anything suggesting LFC will part ways with Slot, or that they’ve been sounding out any other managers.

Iraola was a target for both Manchester United and Chelsea, but both clubs ended up going with different options by hiring Michael Carrick and Xabi Alonso, respectively.

We were told that Iraola had reservations about the Chelsea project, though he was open to speaking to Man Utd, even if Carrick’s strong performance as interim manager had already made him the clear favourite for the job.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Andoni Iraola could do well to take Bayer Leverkusen job

Iraola looks like he has a big future as one of the world’s top managers after doing such impressive work at Bournemouth, so it would be a pretty surprise move for him to take over at Crystal Palace.

The Eagles have made great progress under Oliver Glasner, who is also leaving at the end of his contract this summer, having won the FA Cup last season whilst preparing for the Europa Conference League final this term.

Still, Bournemouth are 6th in the Premier League table and have an outside chance of qualifying for the Champions League, while Palace are all the way down in 15th place.

Leverkusen would surely be a better choice for Iraola if he wants to progress in his career, with the German giants currently 6th in the Bundesliga.

The club have unsurprisingly struggled since Xabi Alonso’s exit, but it was just two years ago that they won the title, and Iraola could be the man to get them back on track.

It certainly seems surprising, however, that Liverpool aren’t currently doing everything they can to swoop for such an obvious choice to take over from the struggling Slot.