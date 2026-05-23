Lucas Digne in action for Aston Villa against Crystal Palace (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich prodigy Arijon Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move away from the German club at the end of the season.

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace are interested in the 20-year-old midfielder, and they have been tracking his progress during his loan with Heidenheim, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa and Crystal Palace decide to make a move for him at the end of the season. The 20-year-old has two goals and four assists to his name this season. The two English clubs have scouted him extensively and believe he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League.

He has the technical ability and composure to operate as both a central and an attacking midfielder. He could prove to be an interesting long-term acquisition for both clubs.

Aston Villa could use more quality in the final third. They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need to add more depth to the team this summer. The 20-year-old would be a long-term investment for them, and they could groom him into a future star.

Similarly, Crystal Palace need more cutting-edge in the final third. The 20-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates in the final third.

Regular opportunities in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

However, the German champions might not be keen on letting him leave. He is a prodigious talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a star for them with the right guidance. They will not want to easily sell a future prospect like him.