Bradley Barcola in action for PSG against Flamengo (Photo by Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that both Liverpool and Arsenal have an interest in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old has long looked like an exciting talent, with Romano admitting that Liverpool have a long-standing interest in the player.

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With Barcola not currently getting into PSG’s starting line up on a regular basis, it makes sense that he could be on his way out of the club this summer.

Barcola is described as a “serious option” for Liverpool by Romano in his latest YouTube post, while Arsenal also like the player and are considering strengthening in that position.

Fabrizio Romano on Bradley Barcola transfer situation

“It’s important to say don’t forget another name in the winger domino in this summer transfer window, and is the name of Bradley Barcola, because Liverpool really appreciate Barcola,” Romano said.

“Barcola is still not signing a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain as of now, and so I would say … Barcola could be again a serious option for Liverpool.

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“So this could be the domino on Barcola. There is genuine interest also from Arsenal. Arsenal also like Barcola. Arsenal are also considering to add an important offensive player. We have to see whether he’s going to be a winger, whether he’s going to be more kind of striker.

“So Arsenal have to decide internally what they want to do. But Barcola is an option for Liverpool for sure. He’s a player super appreciated by Liverpool since one year ago.”

What Bradley Barcola could bring to Liverpool or Arsenal

Barcola has skill, pace, and goal threat from that left flank, so could be a major upgrade on someone like Cody Gakpo at Liverpool, as well as on inconsistent duo Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard at Arsenal.

The Frenchman might not be a regular for PSG, but he’s still managed 14 goals and 8 assists in all competitions this season, so it’s easy to imagine how much he could contribute if he got more playing time.

Of course, we don’t know how well Barcola would adapt to English football, and that’s been an issue for some of the new arrivals at Anfield and the Emirates Stadium in recent times.

Florian Wirtz and Viktor Gyokeres are just two big signings made by the clubs last summer, and they’ve not looked as good in the Premier League as they did in Germany and Portugal, respectively.

Barcola looks like he has the ingredients to be a top player, but it might be worth looking closer to home for someone who already has Premier League experience.