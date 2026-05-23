Enzo Fernandez reacts following Chelsea's defeat vs Newcastle (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester City are looking to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, and the player is reportedly open to the move.

According to information shared on X, the 25-year-old Argentine midfielder wants to work with Enzo Maresca at Manchester City. The former Chelsea manager is expected to take over as Pep Guardiola’s replacement. The 46-year-old worked with Fernandez at Chelsea, and the 25-year-old enjoyed his football under the Italian manager. It seems that they are keen on a reunion now.

The source shared on X: “Talks have now taken place between Enzo Maresca and Enzo Fernandez over a potential move to Manchester City. Enzo Fernandez is Maresca’s PRIORITY target for this summer, while the player is 100% open for the move as he wants to play Champions League football.”

Maresca has reportedly held talks with Fernandez about a potential move, and he is ready to make a switch in the summer. He wants to compete in the UEFA Champions League next season, and Manchester City can provide him with that platform.

Chelsea have failed to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and it will be difficult for them to keep their top players. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding for Chelsea, and he has 15 goals to his name this season. He has picked up seven assists as well. Fernandez has been the main source of creativity for them this season. He and Joao Pedro have carried the Chelsea attack this season, and they simply cannot afford to lose a player of his quality, especially to a direct rival.

Chelsea will look to fight for major trophies next season, and they will not want to sell one of their best players to Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether the 2022 World Cup winner is ready to force an exit.

He has also been linked with clubs like Real Madrid.