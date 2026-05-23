Levi Colwill and Reece James (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly have a serious interest in the potential transfer of Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, who is also open to the move.

The 23-year-old has earned a fine reputation since rising up through Chelsea’s academy, particularly during a loan spell with Brighton a few years ago.

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This season has been a frustrating one for Colwill due to injury, with the England international managing only three appearances so far.

Still, it seems Liverpool are keeping an eye on him as a potential target to replace the ageing Virgil van Dijk in defence, according to a team of journalists on X.

Why Liverpool want to sign Levi Colwill

According to the reporters, this is not the first time Liverpool have shown an interest in Colwill, with the Reds admirers of “his ability to read the game and contribute both defensively and offensively”.

Even if it might be risky going after someone who’s just come back from a bad injury, it makes sense that LFC are at least considering Colwill as one of their options to strengthen at the back.

The Merseyside giants have had a poor season, and conceding goals has been a big issue for them, with Van Dijk perhaps now past his best, while Ibrahima Konate might need replacing imminently as he’s still not signed a new contract and is close to becoming a free agent.

Chelsea surely won’t sell Levi Colwill

Still, Chelsea must view Colwill as an important part of their long-term plans, as he’s arguably the best central defender currently on their books.

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The Blues have been building around top young players like this, so it seems unlikely that they’d now let someone with so much potential go to join a rival.

This could make things tricky for Liverpool, but one imagines they’ll have alternatives in mind in case a deal for Colwill proves unrealistic.