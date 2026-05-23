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Liverpool have been linked with a move for Yan Diomande in recent months.

The 19-year-old Ivorian has been outstanding for RB Leipzig and is on PSG’s radar as well.

According to reports from Spain, the player could cost around €120 million this summer. Liverpool are leading the race for his signature, and they are looking to revitalise their attacking unit with the signing of the 19 year old.

Diomande can operate on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the team. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, who has decided to leave the club.

The Ivorian has 13 goals and 10 assists this season, and he has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance. The move to Liverpool would be ideal for him, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in the player.

Meanwhile, the report claims that Liverpool have a significant advantage over other clubs looking to sign the player. Apparently, their sporting project is very attractive to the player, and he wants to join them. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool is prepared to pay €120 million to sign the player.

There is no doubt it would be an expensive acquisition, but he is a young player with plenty of time to justify the investment. If he manages to fulfil his potential in the near future, the deal could look like a masterstroke.

Liverpool has struggled to create chances in the final third this season, and adding more unpredictability to its attack would be ideal. Diomande will add explosive pace and flair to the team and create opportunities for his teammates.