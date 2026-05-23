Liverpool FC logo on corner flag and David Ornstein (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

When David Ornstein posts transfer news, it’s fair to say everyone pays close attention, so Liverpool fans will probably be excited by his update on Yan Diomande.

It seems clear that the Reds have a concrete interest in the RB Leipzig winger, with Ornstein insisting they’re firmly in contention against Paris Saint-Germain for the talented young Ivory Coast international.

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This is not the first time we’ve heard Liverpool transfer rumours involving Diomande, but Ornstein commenting on it could be significant, with the Athletic journalist stating that club-to-club talks could follow soon.

However, he also says this could be an expensive one for LFC, with Leipzig looking for €100m for the 19-year-old winger…

? Yan Diomande a leading target for Liverpool. #PSG also among suitors but #LFC firm contenders; strong position with 19yo RB Leipzig winger & if player deal looks doable club-to-club talks will follow. #RBLeipzig would seek €100m+ to sell @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Hk4wKLh3oA — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) May 22, 2026

“Yan Diomande a leading target for Liverpool. #PSG also among suitors but #LFC firm contenders; strong position with 19yo RB Leipzig winger & if player deal looks doable club-to-club talks will follow. #RBLeipzig would seek €100m+ to sell,” Ornstein posted on X.

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Yan Diomande to Liverpool transfer to replace Mohamed Salah?

We already know that Mohamed Salah will be calling time on his Liverpool career this summer after a great nine years at Anfield.

The Egypt international is a Liverpool legend and an all-time Premier League great, so it’s not going to be easy to replace him.

Diomande, however, looks like a young talent with a big future, so he could be one of the better options out there, even if he looks like he could cost a fortune.

The problem is, so would someone like Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, so there is unlikely to be any way around this problem without throwing money at it.

Should Liverpool spend big again?

Liverpool might be wary of another transfer window of huge spending after last year’s business proved so poor.

Splashing the cash on Diomande could look tempting now, but then so did doing the same for another outstanding young talent from the Bundesliga in the form of Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international has been a bit of a flop so far, however, so there’s also no guarantee how Diomande would do with the step up to playing for one of the biggest clubs in a more competitive league.