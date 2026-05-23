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Christos Tzolis has been linked with a move away from Club Brugge during the summer transfer window.

The player has now admitted that a move to Manchester United will be hard to turn down for him. Tzolis maintains that he is happy at the Belgian club, but it would be difficult to turn down a move to Old Trafford.

The Greek international has been linked with multiple clubs, and it will be interesting to see whether Manchester United is willing to make an offer to sign him. They could use more quality in the attacking unit, and the 24-year-old would be an excellent addition. He has been in spectacular form for the Belgian club this season.

“United could convince me,” he admitted to Het Nieuwsblad. “Such a massive club with so much history. It would be hard to say no to that.”

Tzolis has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season and picked up 28 assists. He could add a new dimension to the Manchester United attacking unit. His recent comments will also serve as encouragement for Manchester United. They should look to make an acceptable offer to get the deal done.

Manchester United will be competing in the UEFA Champions League, and they need multiple quality players at their disposal. They will need to rotate the team to keep the key players fresh and help them perform well across multiple competitions.

Tzolis is a talented young player with a bright future who could be a star for Manchester United. He has the ability to make an immediate impact, and he is at an age where he could improve further. The deal could be worth doing for Manchester United this summer.

Club Brugge will not want to lose the player easily, and they could demand a premium for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.