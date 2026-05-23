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Manchester United are interested in signing Leicester City attacker Jeremy Monga during the summer transfer window.

The 16-year-old is highly rated across England, and he has a bright future. According to a report from Spain, Manchester United are preparing a £15 million offer to sign the player. It would be a substantial offer for the young attacker, and it remains to be seen whether Leicester City is prepared to sanction his departure.

Manchester United are looking to build for the future, and Monga would be an excellent long-term investment. He has impressed in the championship with the Foxes, and he has the technical attributes to compete in the top flight as well. He will not want to compete in the third division of English football next season, and it would make sense for him to seek a new challenge.

Manchester United have done well in grooming players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

The 16-year-old has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and Manchester United will need to act quickly in order to get the deal done. They have the resources to wrap up the move quickly.

They have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they will look to improve the team during the summer transfer window. They need players who can come in and improve them immediately. Along with that, they will need to invest in the future. They are looking to put together a formidable team, and the youngster would be a solid long-term acquisition.

The £15 million investment could prove to be a major bargain in future.