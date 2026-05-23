(Photo by Michael Regan, Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Chelsea defender, Josh Acheampong.

The 19-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities, and he could be open to leaving the club in the summer. However, Chelsea values the player highly and considers him an untouchable asset. It will be interesting to see if the player decides to force and exit.

He needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Manchester United might be able to provide him with more opportunities. The young defender is highly rated across England and Manchester United. Need a quality long-term replacement for Harry Maguire.

Acheampong could prove to be an excellent acquisition.

Ben Jacobs said about Acheampong on The United Stand: “Murillo has been discussed in the past. “A more right-sided option, Josh Acheampong, who Chelsea have always said, he is just not for sale. Period. “And I am led to believe that’s a genuine stance. “But Acheampong, who is also on the radar of Manchester City, is going to have to understand heading into the new season under a new manager, how often is he going to play? “Because Chelsea are looking to sign another new starting centre-back. “Maybe, if Alonso reverts to his favoured back-three, Acheampong gets more opportunities, maybe he doesn’t. “So, Chelsea’s perspective is he’s pretty much untouchable, but information is that the player would be interested in exploring options if he feels he is not going to be getting regular game time next season.”

Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification, and they need to improve the team to do well in multiple competitions. They will look to compete with elite clubs next season, and they need more quality on the team. The 19-year-old defender would be a future investment for them, and he could develop into a key player for the club.

Manchester United have done well with grooming young players over the years, and they could help the Chelsea prodigy fulfil his potential.