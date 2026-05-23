(Back row L-R) England's defender Kyle Walker, England's midfielder Jude Bellingham, England's midfielder Kalvin Phillips, England's defender Marc Guehi, England's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and England's defender John Stones, (front row L-R) England's midfielder Conor Gallagher, England's midfielder Bukayo Saka, England's defender Reece James, England's striker Harry Kane and England midfielder Jarrod Bowen pose for a pre-game photo (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham United could lose Jarrod Bowen during the summer transfer window, and multiple clubs are keen on him.

According to a report via Fussball Daten, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old West Ham captain, and they could look to sign him in the summer.

West Ham could go down at the end of the season, and Bowen will not want to compete in the Championship. He is too good for the second division of English football, and he will want to stay in the Premier League. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Chelsea invested in Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens during the summer window. Both players have been underwhelming, and Chelsea need more quality on the flanks. Bowen would be an excellent addition. He is well settled in the Premier League, and he is an experienced performer in the top flight.

On the other hand, Liverpool could use more quality on the flanks as well. Mohamed Salah has decided to leave the club in the summer and bow, and operates in a similar role to that of the Egyptian. He will add goals and creativity in the final third for Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have secured Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign, and they need a deeper, higher-quality squad to do well across multiple competitions. The 29-year-old has the experience and Pedigree to succeed at the highest level, and he could be a key player for Manchester United.

Despite West Ham United struggling as a team this season, the 29-year-old has registered 10 goals and 11 assists in all competitions. He is likely to perform at a higher level when he is playing alongside top-quality players at a bigger club.