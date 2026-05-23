Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing Rafael Leao from AC Milan during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Italian outfit is prepared to listen to offers for the 26-year-old attacker. Manchester United are looking to add more depth to the attacking unit, and they believe that the Portuguese international would be the ideal acquisition.

Meanwhile, the player is open to leaving this summer after being hurt by Milan fans’ behaviour in recent weeks. They have been quite hostile towards the 26-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can provide him with an exit route.

He is a versatile attacker who can operate anywhere across the front three. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Manchester United. The 26-year-old has 10 goals to his name this season, and Manchester United need players like him, especially now that they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League. They will need to rotate the team in order to keep their key players fresh. They need a deeper squad with more options.

Leao is at the peak of his career, and this is the right time for him to test himself at a higher level. The move to Manchester United could be ideal. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can agree on a reasonable deal for him. They will not want to overpay for a player who might not be a guaranteed starter.