(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven has been linked to the move away from Tottenham Hotspur, and clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United have been mentioned as potential destinations.

The 25-year-old has been exceptional since joining the London club, and he is one of the best central defenders in the league.

Tottenham are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and the Netherlands International could look to leave the club in the summer. He will want to compete at a high-level where he can win major trophies. Tottenham are not quite at that level right now, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Manchester United come forward with an offer to sign him.

According to reports, the player would prefer to join Liverpool over Manchester United.

Fraser Fletcher said on TEAMtalk: “Sources suggest he would choose Liverpool over rivals, including Manchester United, without hesitation if both clubs table formal offers.”

The development will be a huge boost for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see whether they make an offer to sign the player. They need to replace Ibrahima Konaté, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. The French International has not signed an extension with the club, and the club needs to fill the void left by him.

Van de Ven is not just a quality defender; his recovery pace and composure on the ball will add a new dimension to the Liverpool team.

Liverpool have a strong Dutch contingent at the club, and it is no surprise that the player would prefer to join them. However, he is an exceptional player, and Tottenham will demand a premium for him.