Morgan Rogers celebrates for Aston Villa in their Europa League final win over Freiburg (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Morgan Rogers can reportedly leave Aston Villa this summer, with Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea among the clubs interested.

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Paris Saint-Germain have also been mentioned as suitors for Rogers, who will apparently not be prevented from sealing a big move as long as someone comes in with a fee of around £80m.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, via the United Stand, as the account posted on X below…

? Aston Villa are prepared to sell Morgan Rogers. Those close to the player understand that no one is going to stand in his way for a move. The price will be around £80m with Arsenal, Man Utd, Chelsea, and PSG in the race. [@JacobsBen, @UnitedStandMUFC] #mufc pic.twitter.com/Ulo2RL8KFn — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) May 22, 2026

Rogers has impressed again for Villa this season, helping the club win the Europa League, including with a goal in the final victory over Freiburg this week.

In total, the 23-year-old has an impressive tally of 14 goals and 12 assists in all competitions for club and country, so it seems only a matter of time before Villa lose him to one of Europe’s elite.

Morgan Rogers for £80m is potential transfer bargain of the summer

While £80m is not exactly cheap, it looks like a seriously good price for such a fine player who is only going to keep on getting better.

Rogers should in theory be nowhere near his peak yet, and when you look at the money Liverpool paid for Florian Wirtz last summer, £80m really looks extremely generous.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd could all do with strengthening in attack, with Rogers capable of playing out wide or as a number 10.

Given his form, price, the stage of his career he’s at, and what he’d bring to interested clubs, it’s hard to imagine a better market opportunity than this.

Morgan Rogers Transfer Fit rating

Running Rogers to Arsenal, Chelsea, and United through our Transfer Fit rating system, this gives us perhaps our highest score ever…

Morgan Rogers TOTAL SCORE: 23/25 Transfer fee **** Performance ***** Achievements **** Career phase ***** Squad need *****

See the table above as Rogers really ticks all the boxes, so we can surely expect a big battle for his signature in the weeks and months ahead.

First, the England international has the World Cup to think about, and if he performs well there it will be interesting to see if that convinces Villa to raise his price a bit.

Rogers is in the England squad over Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, so perhaps he could also be the ideal replacement for him at Stamford Bridge next season.

For United, Rogers could be an upgrade on Matheus Cunha, or perhaps even give the club their long-term successor to the ageing Bruno Fernandes.

Arsenal have just won the Premier League title, but attack has looked an area of concern at times this season, with Rogers an ideal solution to perhaps help the club move on from the injury-prone Martin Odegaard.