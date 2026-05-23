Anthony Gordon and Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made checks on the potential transfer of Osasuna winger Victor Munoz as they look for a replacement for Anthony Gordon.

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The 22-year-old has impressed in La Liga and is pushing to make it into Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup this summer.

According to the Daily Mirror, both Newcastle and Aston Villa look to be in the mix for Munoz’s signature, with Newcastle eyeing him up while Gordon is in talks over joining Bayern Munich.

It’s clear that the Magpies need to be prepared for the possibility of Gordon moving on, and Munoz looks like a good candidate to come in as a long-term replacement.

Newcastle preparing for another challenging summer transfer window?

After losing Alexander Isak last year, it looks like Newcastle are already gearing up for more of the same this summer.

In a way, NUFC fans will be encouraged that the club already look to be doing work on replacing Gordon, with Munoz looking like a promising option.

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They’ll just have to hope the deal works out better than some of their signings last summer did, with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa failing to live up to expectations.

That can often be a problem when it comes to recovering from the blow of losing a star name, but if Newcastle have put in the planning early, then they’ll hope they can fare better on this occasion.

Villa might be a worry for them, though, as Unai Emery’s side have just won the Europa League final and are preparing for a return to Champions League football next season.

If Munoz is to move to England, he’d surely choose Villa as the better project right now, while it could also be a factor that he’d get to work under fellow Spaniard Emery at Villa Park.