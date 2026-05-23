Marc Cucurella with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season, and Real Madrid is hoping to secure his signature.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admires the player and is ready to offer a massive fee to get the deal done. The Spanish club could invest around €150 million in order to sign the South American midfielder, according to reports from Spain.

Real Madrid needs more quality in the middle of the park, and the 25-year-old would be an exceptional acquisition. He has 22 goal contributions (15 goals and 7 assists) for Chelsea this season, and he is entering the peak of his career. He could improve further and become a star for Real Madrid. He will add control, creativity, drive, and goals from the middle of the park.

Real Madrid have not been able to dominate the midfield contests since the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. It would make sense for them to invest in the 2022 World Cup winner.

The opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be exciting for him as well. It would be a step up for him, and he will look to test himself at the highest level. Chelsea has failed to secure Champions League qualification for the next season, and Fernandez will want to move on to a club where he can fight for league titles and the UEFA Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea is prepared to sell him for €150 million. It is a substantial amount of money that would allow Chelsea to bring in quality players. If the South American is intent on completing the move, Chelsea could find it difficult to resist a transfer.