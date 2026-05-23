Curtis Jones celebrates with Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tottenham look to have been given a boost as Liverpool seem prepared to consider offers for Curtis Jones this summer.

As first reported here for the Daily Briefing, there is understood to have been no real progress in talks between Liverpool and Jones over a new contract for the England international.

Jones’ current deal expires in a year’s time, so it could make sense for the Reds to let him go now to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

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The 25-year-old came close to joining Inter Milan back in January, and he remains on the Italian giants’ radar, though Spurs and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Where next for Liverpool misfit Curtis Jones?

Although Jones has been a decent squad player for Liverpool, he hasn’t quite established himself as a regular starter, so the club might not be too worried about losing him, as long as the money is right.

It is understood, however, that their current asking price has been proving problematic, with the Merseyside giants looking for €40m to let the player go.

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Nothing is advancing on a new deal for Jones, but also on a transfer, even if Inter remain keen and Tottenham could also be weighing up a move.

One imagines, however, that Spurs will have to wait and see if they avoid relegation on the final day of the season before firming up their summer transfer plans.

Liverpool stand to profit from Curtis Jones transfer

Given that Jones is a homegrown player and didn’t cost Liverpool a transfer fee, his sale would represent ‘pure profit’ from a PSR perspective.

That could be useful for LFC, so it makes sense that they seem open to doing business this summer, or else they risk losing Jones as a free agent.

Still, it might also mean that they have to be more realistic about their asking price or clubs will simply decide it’s better off to wait until his contract expires at the end of next season.